 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Schools & public buildings in Belgium's Waregem on LOCKDOWN over reports of armed man (VIDEO)
HomeWorld News

Denmark charges 3 women with aiding terrorist activities after evacuating them from Syrian detention camp with their 14 children

7 Oct, 2021 15:29
Get short URL
Denmark charges 3 women with aiding terrorist activities after evacuating them from Syrian detention camp with their 14 children
FILE PHOTO. Camp Roj in the countryside near al-Malikiyah (Derik) in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province. © AFP / Delil SOULEIMAN
Authorities in Denmark have arrested and preliminarily charged three women after they arrived back in the country, following a joint evacuation operation with Germany to evacuate people from the Roj detention camp in Syria.

Danish officials evacuated the three women and 14 children with them from detention camps in northeastern Syria after domestic political pressure threatened to bring down the government with a vote of no confidence if they didn’t repatriate them. 

Prosecutors in Denmark will continue with their investigation before deciding whether to formally charge the women, who all have Danish citizenship, and set a date for their trial. They are due to appear before a judge on Thursday, who will decide if they are to be remanded in custody.

The decision to preliminarily charge the trio comes as Denmark weighs evacuating more children from detention camps in Syria – but without their mothers, who have been stripped of their citizenship due to their ties to ISIS. “It might be necessary to evacuate more children from Syria, but no more parents,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday.

While Denmark allowed the three women and their children to return, Germany took in eight women and 23 children from the same camp, similarly arresting the mothers as part of a criminal investigation over their links to ISIS.

Also on rt.com Saudi-Canadian Islamic State narrator, ‘voice behind violence’ in terror group’s gruesome videos, hit with terror charges in US

As is the case in Denmark, German officials acknowledged that citizens have the right to return home, but said that these individuals will “answer for their acts” and be prosecuted in the country’s courts.

It is believed that hundreds of European citizens who joined ISIS are currently being held in Kurdish-run detention camps in northern Syria.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies