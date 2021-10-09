Lebanon in COMPLETE DARKNESS after 2 power stations shut down, blackout will continue for few days – official source
9 Oct, 2021 11:41
Due to fuel shortages, two of Lebanon’s biggest power stations were forced to shut down on Saturday, leaving the country – which is already in crisis, both politically and economically – in the dark, an official source has said.
The blackout in the country of almost six million is expected to last for several days, the government source told Reuters.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
