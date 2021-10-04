Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram ALL down in major worldwide outage

Facebook and its subsidiaries Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are down, according to tracker DownDetector, frustrating social media users worldwide. Facebook says it is working to solve the issue.

Users began reporting problems accessing servers to the major social media sites on Monday morning and afternoon, according to DownDetector, which logs user issues with popular websites.

Frantic Facebookers flocked to Twitter to verify that they weren’t the only ones whose universe had been turned upside down.

Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram down again, the world right now switching to Twitter like: #whatsappdown#whatsapppic.twitter.com/Knph4BqEfl — Shahbaz Jadoon (@SJadoonOfficial) October 4, 2021

everyone on their way to Twitter when Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram are down #facebookdownpic.twitter.com/n8fug2rtmB — Kieran Tiu (@imkierantiu) October 4, 2021

The Facebook app wouldn’t load at all for many mobile users, while some desktop users got a “Sorry, something went wrong” message. Instagram users saw a 5xx Server Error message, according to The Verge.

The company has not given any indications as to when its services will be operational again.

WhatsApp eventually tweeted an acknowledgment of the issue, promising it was “working to get things back to normal” and would “send an update here as soon as possible.” Soon after, the parent company issued a statement along similar lines, apologizing for any “inconvenience.”

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Instagram, meanwhile, told users through a tweet that it was "having a little bit of a hard time right now" and assured people they were working on it.

As the popular sites remained down, many wondered how much Twitter cashed in whenever Facebook and its offshoots went down.

I wonder how hard Twitter usage spikes when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all go down at once — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 4, 2021

DETAILS TO FOLLOW