South Korea to offer Covid jabs to youths aged 12-17, pregnant women and boosters for elderly
On Monday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) unveiled its list of eligible recipients for Covid-19 vaccination in its bid to increase vaccination coverage in the country.
From October 18 onwards, 2.77 million adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to come forward and get vaccinated using the mRNA Pfizer-BioNTech shot. The director of the KDCA, Jeong Eun-kyeong, said that while the benefits of inoculation in children outweighs the risk of Covid, the parents of healthy youths will be able to decide themselves if they would like their kids to be jabbed.Also on rt.com Germany recommends Covid jabs for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers
Pregnant women will also be eligible for inoculation on a voluntary basis from next month. However, authorities recommend that women with underlying health issues, as well as those in their first trimester, should decide whether to get inoculated after consulting with their doctor.
High risk groups, including the elderly population over 75 and healthcare workers, will be able to receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s jab.
The expansion of the rollout comes as South Korea aims to vaccinate 80% of its adult population by the end of October to achieve herd immunity from November onwards. So far, almost 75% of its 52 million population have had at least one dose of a vaccine, while 45% are fully vaccinated.Also on rt.com China fully vaccinates 1 BILLION of its population against Covid
Nearby China, however, recently reported that it has fully vaccinated over one billion of its citizens against Covid-19. State media also claimed that 91% of its youth aged 12 to 17 were double jabbed against the virus.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, South Korea has registered over 303,000 cases and 2,456 deaths.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.