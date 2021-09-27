 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Former Afghan president Ghani says Facebook account hacked after post calls on UN to recognize Taliban govt and unfreeze assets

27 Sep, 2021 10:43
Get short URL
Former Afghan president Ghani says Facebook account hacked after post calls on UN to recognize Taliban govt and unfreeze assets
Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Ashraf Ghani, the former president of Afghanistan, has claimed that his Facebook account was hacked after a post appeared on his page calling on the UN to cooperate with the new Taliban regime and release frozen Afghan assets.

On Monday morning, Ghani took to Twitter to alert people to the fact that his Facebook account had been hacked. “Until it is retrieved, the content published from yesterday onwards on the Facebook page is no longer valid,” he stated. 

Ghani’s tweet came about half an hour after a now-deleted post appeared on his Facebook page, which is followed by some 2.5 million people. In the post, the apparent hackers addressed the people of Afghanistan as the country’s former leader.  

RT
Screenshot from Facebook

The Facebook post noted that while Afghanistan has a new government and cabinet, it is still represented abroad by former ambassadors who wish to sow chaos in their own country. It claimed that these ambassadors, notably Ghulam Mohammad Ishaqzai – the country’s permanent representative to the UN, should not be representing Afghanistan under any circumstance. 

Ishaqzai’s presence at the UN meeting has “no government and public support behind it,” the post read. It argued that the UN should be interacting with and recognizing the new Afghan government instead. The post also claimed international institutions should unfreeze the government’s frozen assets in order to support the people of Afghanistan. 

Also on rt.com Deposed president Ghani expresses ‘deep and profound regret’ for fleeing Kabul, swears he did not steal millions of dollars

“The international community should understand that if Afghanistan wants prosperity and peace, then give it a hand of friendship,” the Facebook post added. Those impersonating Ghani concluded by claiming he was “ashamed” of the country’s UN representative. 

Last week, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, under the leadership of the Taliban, wrote to the UN asking that the spokesperson of their political office in Doha, Suhail Shaheen, be accepted as the new permanent representative of Afghanistan to the UN. 

The letter stated that Ishaqzai should no longer represent the nation.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies