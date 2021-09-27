Greek island of Crete hit by 6.0 earthquake and multiple subsequent tremors (VIDEOS)

Crete has been rocked by a chain of earthquakes, with the first to rock the Greek island measuring a magnitude of 6.0, succeeded by smaller, subsequent quakes, according to Euro-Mediterranean seismological center (EMSC).

On Monday, a 6.0 magnitude quake struck 25km (16 miles) south east off of Crete’s port city of Heraklion at around 9:17 am local time (6:17 GMT) with a depth of 10km (6.2 miles).

The large quake was then succeeded by a string of other smaller tremors, with the two biggest quakes to follow measuring in at 4.6 around 90 minutes after the first, the EMSC said.

The monitoring group warned that “aftershocks are already occurring and may occur in the next hours/days”, urging people to adhere to information given by national authorities and “be careful”.

Footage circulating on Twitter purported to show items in shops and homes smashed, as well as lights flickering on and off as buildings rattled. Other videos captured people rushing for safety in Heraklion.

#Update: Video showing you people of the city of #Heraklion flocking towards the streets to safety, after a major earthquake shook the region in #Crete in #Greece. #Κρήτη#σεισμόpic.twitter.com/vOokFOXWEI — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@Sotiridi1) September 27, 2021

