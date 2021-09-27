 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Greek island of Crete hit by 6.0 earthquake and multiple subsequent tremors (VIDEOS)

27 Sep, 2021 08:40
Get short URL
Greek island of Crete hit by 6.0 earthquake and multiple subsequent tremors (VIDEOS)
Crete has been rocked by a chain of earthquakes, with the first to rock the Greek island measuring a magnitude of 6.0, succeeded by smaller, subsequent quakes, according to Euro-Mediterranean seismological center (EMSC).

On Monday, a 6.0 magnitude quake struck 25km (16 miles) south east off of Crete’s port city of Heraklion at around 9:17 am local time (6:17 GMT) with a depth of 10km (6.2 miles).

The large quake was then succeeded by a string of other smaller tremors, with the two biggest quakes to follow measuring in at 4.6 around 90 minutes after the first, the EMSC said.

The monitoring group warned that “aftershocks are already occurring and may occur in the next hours/days”, urging people to adhere to information given by national authorities and “be careful”.

Footage circulating on Twitter purported to show items in shops and homes smashed, as well as lights flickering on and off as buildings rattled. Other videos captured people rushing for safety in Heraklion.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies