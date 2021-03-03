 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Greece, no damage reported so far

3 Mar, 2021 10:56
Get short URL
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Greece, no damage reported so far
FILE PHOTO: Pinios river and church of Agios Achilios in Larisa, Greece. © Wikipedia
A strong quake was detected deep underground not far from the regional capital, Larissa, central Greece. The tremors reportedly made it difficult for people to walk, but no significant damage was immediately reported.

The seismic event was first reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which said the quake originated at a point 10km deep, with an epicenter 8km west from Larissa, the largest city of Greece’s Thessaly region.

The European center measured the quake at magnitude 6.2, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated its power slightly higher at 6.3. A series of aftershocks followed within minutes.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, but footage purportedly shot in Larissa afterwards shows agitated people in the streets.

Several weaker events were detected in Greece in the last few days.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies