6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Greece, no damage reported so far

A strong quake was detected deep underground not far from the regional capital, Larissa, central Greece. The tremors reportedly made it difficult for people to walk, but no significant damage was immediately reported.

The seismic event was first reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which said the quake originated at a point 10km deep, with an epicenter 8km west from Larissa, the largest city of Greece’s Thessaly region.

The European center measured the quake at magnitude 6.2, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated its power slightly higher at 6.3. A series of aftershocks followed within minutes.

Όλος ο κόσμος έξω και στο Γενικό Νοσοκομείο Λάρισας #σεισμοςpic.twitter.com/f5Me6vV9Hy — Σωτήριος Εμμ. Τερζόπουλος (@S_Terzopoulos) March 3, 2021

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, but footage purportedly shot in Larissa afterwards shows agitated people in the streets.

Several weaker events were detected in Greece in the last few days.

