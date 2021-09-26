 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iceland’s ruling coalition retains power as women win majority of seats in parliament for 1st time in European history

26 Sep, 2021 12:03
Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir talks to reporters at a polling station in Reykjavik, Iceland, September 25, 2021. © Arni Torfason / AP
Iceland’s ruling coalition has increased its majority in the general election, while the final tally shows that women will make up the majority of a country’s parliament for the first time in European history.

Of 63 seats in the Althing, the island nation’s parliament, 33 seats – or roughly 52% – were won by women, Iceland’s public broadcaster RUV reported, citing projections based on the final results of Saturday’s vote.

No other European country has ever had more women than men in its parliament, according to AFP. Countries where currently over 50% of MPs are women include Rwanda, Cuba and Nicaragua, while half of MPs are women in Mexico and the UAE, the news agency said.

Before the election, the Althing had 25 female MPs, 24 of which were chosen by voters and one had replaced a male colleague who resigned.

The ruling left-right coalition of three parties has strengthened its majority by winning 37 seats. The party leaders previously said they would renew the coalition if their alliance returned with a majority, according to RUV.

Negotiations will determine if Left-Green Movement leader Katrin Jakobsdottir continues to serve as prime minister. 

The official turnout for the vote was 80.1%. 

