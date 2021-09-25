Xi Jinping calls on world to OPEN UP to science & tech partnerships with China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on countries worldwide to pursue openness in global scientific and technological cooperation, promising that China, too, would commit to the common goal of “human peace and development.”

Xi delivered the remarks as he addressed the opening ceremony of the Zhongguancun Forum, joining the event by video link on Friday. This year’s forum, themed “Intelligence, Health and Carbon Neutrality” is taking place from September 24 to 28.

With the novel coronavirus pandemic still raging across the globe, and climate change being pushed to the forefront of national agendas, the president urged the world to open up in the fields of science and technology, strengthening cooperation in pursuing common goals.

“It is more imperative than ever for all countries to ramp up sci-tech opening-up and cooperation, and to explore approaches and means to tackle pivotal global issues through concerted efforts in sci-tech innovation,” Xi stated.

All countries should stand in solidarity to confront the common challenges of the times, and jointly push forward the lofty cause of human peace and development.

Xi added that China would continue its efforts to “strengthen international sci-tech exchanges with a more open attitude.”

“We will promote the commercialization of research results, cultivate new impetus for economic development, enhance the protection of intellectual property rights, create a first-class innovation ecosystem, and foster the concept of ‘science and technology for good’ so as to serve the ultimate purposes of improving global sci-tech governance and bettering the wellbeing of mankind,” the president stated.

The Zhongguancun Forum brings together leading scientists and senior researchers in the hi-tech field, with some 400 foreign participants from around 40 countries taking part in this year’s event. Around 500 tech companies also take part in the forum, showcasing their latest projects.

