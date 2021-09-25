 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Political persecution’: China says US ‘totally fabricated’ charges against Huawei CFO detained in Canada for years

25 Sep, 2021 13:38
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, hugs one of her lawyers after attending a U.S. court hearing remotely in Vancouver British Columbia © AP
China’s Foreign Ministry has rejected the United States’ charges of fraud against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, which led to her detainment for several years, calling them “totally fabricated” and an act of political persecution.

Meng – who is the daughter of Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei – finally returned home to China on Saturday following years of detainment in Canada. She had been arrested by Canadian police at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 due to an extradition request from the United States, which accused her of fraud in an attempt to circumvent its sanctions on Iran.

The US pulled its charges and extradition request on Friday.

On Saturday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying claimed that the US and Canada’s detainment of Meng had been “political persecution” and that the “so-called ‘fraud’ allegation” against her was “totally fabricated.”

Shenzhen’s Ping’an International Financial Center skyscraper welcomed Meng home on Saturday with a message of support lit up on the side of the building.

Just hours after Meng’s release on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that two Canadian citizens accused of espionage and collecting sensitive information, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, had been released from a Chinese prison and were on their way home.

