Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont ARRESTED in Italy on international warrant issued by Spain – lawyer
The independence movement leader was taken into custody on the Italian island of Sardinia on Thursday, where he had traveled for a meeting about Catalan folklore, according to reports from El Pais and other local media outlets.
Puigdemont’s lawyer Gonzalo Boye later confirmed the arrest in a tweet, saying he was taken into custody “upon arrival in Sardinia” on Thursday and that he had traveled to the island to work in his role as an MEP. Now in Italian custody, Puigdemont has a court date scheduled for Friday to determine next steps in his case, which could mean extradition to Spain, El Pais reported.
The exciled politician had been on the run for nearly four years, spending much of that time in Belgium, though was granted political asylum in Morocco in late April.Also on rt.com Stripping Catalan MEPs of immunity from prosecution ‘undermines EU’s moral authority’ – region’s ex-leader to RT
Puigdemont was wanted on allegations that he and other pro-independence politicians stirred “rebellion” and sedition after promoting and organizing an independence referendum in 2017. He fled to Belgium the same year, where he would be elected as a Member of the European Parliament in 2019 despite his fugitive status. In March, however, the body voted to strip him and other independence leaders of their immunity from prosecution, leaving them vulnerable to arrest. The Spanish Supreme Court initially issued an arrest warrant for Puigdemont in 2017, but withdrew it after a German court determined he could not be extradited back to Spain for “rebellion.” A Spanish judge later issued an amended warrant in 2019 on charges of sedition and misuse of public funds, on which he was reportedly arrested on Thursday. Nine other Catalonian leaders were also convicted on the same charges in Spain, though they received pardons in June.Also on rt.com Nine Catalan pro-independence leaders formally pardoned by Spain over failed 2017 independence bid
Thursday’s arrest was not Puigdemont’s first run-in with police since he became a fugitive from Spanish authorities. In 2018, he was detained in Germany after a visit to Finland, though local judges later decided to release him on bail, finding “extradition on rebellion charges” would be “impermissible.”
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.