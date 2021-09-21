‘F**k the jab’ protesters block Melbourne’s West Gate Freeway, clash with riot police (VIDEOS)
The government of Victoria province demanded that construction workers get vaccinated, with the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) backing the decision. Many of the workers were outraged and are planning to hold daily rallies to make their point.
Tuesday’s protest started in the morning outside the CFMEU office, which was vandalized during the protest on the previous day. Thousands of demonstrators, many of them wearing orange and yellow construction uniforms, then marched through Melbourne streets. They were chanting slogans like “Every day” and “F**k the jab” along the way.
Hundreds of construction workers and far-right protestors arrive at the Victorian Parliament, where mounted officers and riot police are protecting the front steps. They've walked from the CFMEU office across the city @theagepic.twitter.com/0LvotOCO6k— Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) September 21, 2021
The crowd was fuming with anger, tossing projectiles at riot police officers, who were deployed in their hundreds in response to the event. There were some serious clashes between the marchers and law enforcement.
This is melbourne right now.Got voted top 10 safest city in the world on Sunday.Fast forward to Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/bv63Sy35dI— Tolga Kumova (@KumovaTolga) September 21, 2021
#Australia Melbourne #protest Construction workers #freedom 21/09/2021 pic.twitter.com/EgFnENTRk4— Nicole Elisei (@EliseiNicole) September 21, 2021
The protesters reached the West Gate Freeway, blocked traffic in both directions and occupied the West Gate bridge. The takeover was celebrated with some triumphant singing.
Demonstrations against the 🇦🇺 government's anti-covid💉 restrictive measures in #Melbourne underway.#Melbourneprotest#FreeAustralia#CFMEU#cfmeuprotest#FuckTheJabpic.twitter.com/hkMrwwXmFk— Muhammad Waqas Khan (@AllahuAkbarr313) September 21, 2021
#Australia Melbourne Westgate Bridge 21/09/2021 pic.twitter.com/kgi09GzQHq— Nicole Elisei (@EliseiNicole) September 21, 2021
The Victorian construction industry was ordered to shut down for at least two weeks after Monday’s violence and an earlier discovery of “widespread non-compliance” with government health guidelines. The CFMEU blamed the rioting on “neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremist groups”, claiming they had infiltrated the protest movement.
The anti-jab demonstrations are a highly polarizing issue in Australia, with many people either strongly supporting or vocally criticizing the workers.
🇦🇺#Australia 🦁 Lion Trapped by Clan of 👮Hyenas#Melbourneprotest#FreeAustralia#CFMEU#cfmeuprotest#FuckTheJabpic.twitter.com/NFuzfjdzyT— Muhammad Waqas Khan (@AllahuAkbarr313) September 21, 2021
Vic Roads have put up a very helpful sign at the entrance to the West Gate Bridge. pic.twitter.com/CGvuEof7AL— Shaun Micallef (@shaunmicallef) September 21, 2021
Residents of Victoria in general and Melbourne in particular experienced some of the world’s strictest lockdown measures as the Australian government was trying to contain Covid-19. Police have been enforcing the policies and cracking down on dissenters using tactics many believe have crossed the line.Also on rt.com Elderly Australian woman knocked down & PEPPER-SPRAYED by police during Melbourne protest against lockdowns
