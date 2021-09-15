 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
North Korea says it successfully tested ‘RAILWAY-borne missile’ in latest launch – state media 

15 Sep, 2021 21:33
A missile is seen launched during a drill of the Railway Mobile Missile Regiment in North Korea, in an image supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on September 16, 2021. ©  Reuters / KCNA
North Korea’s armed forces tested out a new “railway-borne missile system,” which traveled some 800 kilometers (497 miles) before hitting a target off the country’s east coast, state media reported.

“The railway-borne missile system serves as an efficient counter-strike means capable of dealing a harsh multi-concurrent blow to the threat-posing forces,” said Marshal Pak Jong Chon, who also serves as a member of the Presidium of the Politburo of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and oversaw Wednesday’s missile launch test, according to KCNA.

Unconfirmed photos alleged to show the launch have circulated online, with a projectile seen blasting off from a railcar in an unidentified location.

South Korean and Japanese officials initially said they detected two ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, though shared few other details about the purported launches. KNCA noted the test was carried out under a unit organized earlier this year. 

The launch comes after Pyongyang said it successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile earlier this week, which reportedly traveled some 1,500km (930 miles) before hitting a target in North Korea’s territorial waters. Washington denounced the launch, claiming it showed the country poses a threat to “its neighbors and the international community,” while Tokyo said it was “concerned” over the reported test. 

The latest launch marks North Korea’s fifth major weapons test so far this year, according to Yonhap News.

