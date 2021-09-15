 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

North Korea fires TWO ‘unidentified projectiles’ days after testing long-range cruise missile – reports

15 Sep, 2021 04:02
Get short URL
North Korea fires TWO ‘unidentified projectiles’ days after testing long-range cruise missile – reports
FILE PHOTO ©  KCNA via Reuters
Pyongyang has fired two unidentified projectiles from its east coast into the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese Coast Guard.

The projectile, alleged to be a ballistic missile, appears to have landed outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, according to the coastguard. Neither Japanese authorities, nor the South Korean military, have shared additional details about the suspected launch.

Also on rt.com Pentagon denounces North Korea’s reported long-range missile launch, vows to protect regional allies

The reported launches come not long after North Korean state media stated the country had successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile on Monday, which reportedly traveled some 1,500km (930 miles) before hitting a target in Pyongyang’s territorial waters. 

The move was denounced by Washington, with the Pentagon saying it proved North Korea is a threat to “its neighbors and the international community,” while Japanese officials also noted they were “concerned” over the reports. 

Within one day of the earlier launch, US, South Korean and Japanese envoys met to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with the head of the US delegation, Sung Kim, stating that “recent developments in the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] are a reminder of the importance of close communication and cooperation from the three countries,” apparently referring to Monday’s missile test.

Also on rt.com North Korea says it carried out launch of new long-range cruise missile

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies