HUNDREDS of police respond to ‘possible threat’ at synagogue in Hagen, Germany as Jews mark Yom Kippur
“We currently have indications of a possible dangerous situation in connection with a Jewish facility in Hagen,” police in the neighboring city of Dortmund stated on Wednesday evening. “Police protective measures have been adapted accordingly,” the statement continued, adding: “We are in close contact with the Jewish community.”
#Hagen +++ Polizisten einer Hundertschaft haben den Bereich um die Synagoge abgesperrt. Polizei geht offenbar von einer Anschlagsdrohung aus. #eilpic.twitter.com/sOMFBHwp6u— Andreas Wegener (@Andreas_Wegener) September 15, 2021
A police spokesperson told Reuters shortly afterwards that officers were responding to an unspecified “threat” to the building.
The nature of the threat remains unclear, but photographs taken by the Westfalenpost, a local newspaper, show heavily armed officers patrolling nearby streets, which have been closed to traffic. Westfalenpost claims that “hundreds” of cops are taking part in the operation.
The situation unfolded as the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur began at sundown. Yom Kippur is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, and observant Jews mark the occasion by fasting, praying, and abstaining from work.
