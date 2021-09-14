Philippines’ Duterte orders officials to get his consent before attending senate probes, accused of trying to ward off scrutiny
Duterte issued the orders in a recorded televised address on Tuesday, declaring: “I will require every cabinet member to clear with me any invitation, and if I think he will be called… to be harassed, berated… I will not allow (them to attend)”.
The fiery leader went on, remarking to the Senators that “I will limit you to what you can do with the executive department.” Only if Duterte deemed the court appearance to be “in pursuant of the truth” would he give his seal of approval, he said.
The order comes after Duterte slammed Senators for probing his government’s spending of more than $1 billion on Covid pandemic funds, with the Philippines’ auditor flagging “deficiencies” in the transactions. Health Secretary Francisco Duque in August vowed that no money was “stolen” or “went into corruption”.Also on rt.com Philippines President Duterte threatens to jail those refusing Covid shots and ‘inject vaccine in their butts’
Duterte has also previously denied claims that medical supplies, such as personal protective equipment and facemasks, were overpriced. Opposition officials questioned the cabinet’s decision to make deals with a company linked to the government. The Philippines president instructed the Senate to not investigate programs currently in force, stating that “the incessant penchant for investigating government offices” could “derail” such schemes.
A critic of the government, Renato Reyes, warned that the country may be moving “towards a constitutional crisis” so that Duterte can “cover up the truth and the corruption”.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Southeast Asian nation has recorded over 2 million Covid cases and more than 35,500 deaths from the disease.
Duterte has held office since 2016 and formally accepted his nomination to run for the role of vice president in 2022 last week, which opponents dubbed as Duterte’s attempt to retain a tight grip on power.Also on rt.com Philippines’ Duterte accepts vice-presidential nomination for 2022 as constitution blocks serving second term
Like this story? Share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.