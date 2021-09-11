WATCH: Tear gas & clashes in Paris as thousands protest over Covid-19 health passes for 9th consecutive weekend
Four large-scale demonstrations were scheduled in Paris for Saturday. Crowds of people marched through the streets in various parts of the city, surrounded by tight cordons of police officers wearing riot gear.
The protesters were waving French national flags and holding placards that read: ‘health is not a business’. Some flags of leftist and even Royalist groups were seen in the crowds as well.
12/ #Paris#NoVaccinePassports#NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere#PassSanitairepic.twitter.com/lSu6GrXtBw— henning rosenbusch (@rosenbusch_) September 11, 2021
FRANCE: Paris - The Gilets Jaunes protest against the Vax Pass has arrived at the Palais Royal 👊🏻🇫🇷 #NonAuPassDeLaHonte#manif11septembrepic.twitter.com/huJsMhd5cL— Nat (@Arwenstar) September 11, 2021
Large police forces were deployed in Paris, particularly at the Champs-Elysees and Wagram Avenue in the city’s northwest, where a large gathering was announced. The total number of demonstrators was unclear but the police said they expected around 30,000 to turn up on the streets of the city around midday.
#cupjs pour l'honneur des travailleurs et un monde meilleur #Paris Pour l'abrogation du #PassSanitaire soutenons les grèves des hospitaliers #Manifs11septembre#manif11septembre#manifestation11septembre#étudiants#jeunesse#salariéspic.twitter.com/TEzM9ggMM2— Collectif Unitaire Pour la Justice Sociale Paris 3 (@3Solidaires) September 11, 2021
Paris ce jour à Ségur.#PassSanitaire#PassSanitaireDeLaHonte#DictatureSanitaire#Manif11septembrepic.twitter.com/EluWz1KHP7— dezid (@deszidees) September 11, 2021
Videos posted on social media showed Paris streets and boulevards flooded with dense crowds.
Important cortège contre le #PassSanitaire à Paris.3 autres cortèges également en cours. #manif11septembre#Manifs11septembre#Paris11septembrepic.twitter.com/PpOTdPMa9y— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) September 11, 2021
Tensions quickly boiled over during the demonstrations as footage published on social media showed protesters kicking and verbally assaulting police officers on several occasions. Another video showed the crowd attacking the police with various objects. The police responded with tear gas and batons.
Forti tensioni in corso a Parigi 🇫🇷 Paris Anspannung steigt11.9.2021 pic.twitter.com/vUfMgn28Aw— @d_essere fit 88 the returns (@dessere88) September 11, 2021
Paris - Agressivité des forces de l'ordre qui font tout pour que ça dégénèreCe manifestant demande pourquoi ils gazent et se prend un coup de matraque par derrière, dans les jambes...#manifestation11septembre#NonAuPasseportSanitaire#NonALaVaccinationObligatoirepic.twitter.com/8fULMyL8Aw— Florent Chenu (@florent_chenu) September 11, 2021
Paris - Les gendarme se retrouvent visés par des projectiles derrière une terrasse des #GrandsBoulevards.#Paris11septembre#Tension#Paris#Manifs11septembre#Manif11septembre#PassSanitairepic.twitter.com/E2KkhaLJ9X— Marc-Olivier Chataignier (@Marco_cgr) September 11, 2021
Clashes erupted near the Champs-Elysees in particular, as the police prevented participants of one of the demonstrations from entering the avenue, the French media reported.
Paris 👊 pic.twitter.com/ETVFHwflAv— Chrissy 🌸 🌸🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@Chrissy_2697) September 11, 2021
PARIS - Tensions en cours : mobiliers urbains et mortiers contre lacrymogène. Affrontements en cours. #PasseSanitaire#Paris11septembre#Manifs11septembre#Manif11septembrepic.twitter.com/aaYDax1sUE— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) September 11, 2021
Saturday was the ninth consecutive weekend of protests. Rallies began in mid-July after President Emmanuel Macron’s government introduced a system that made presenting a vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 test obligatory for those wishing to visit a restaurant, theater, cinema and shopping mall or travel on a long-distance train.
Ce qui devait arriver, arriva... #Paris#Manifs11septembre#PasseSanitairepic.twitter.com/MbYWs9vx6j— Laurent pour AB7 Média (@laurentbigfr) September 11, 2021
The government measures also involved obligatory vaccination for medics, which was opposed by some hospital staff members. The government insisted that the measures are needed to encourage people to get the jabs and eventually avoid another lockdown.
Le cortège prend de l'ampleur à Paris. De plus en plus de manifestants. #Paris11septembre#Manifs11septembre#Manif11septembrepic.twitter.com/Rem72haLDu— Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) September 11, 2021
Earlier, the French media reported that the health pass was supported by at least 67% of the population. Opposition to the measure remains significant nonetheless. Some 200 demonstrations against it were planned for Saturday across France. The police expect up to 170,000 people to join such rallies nationwide.
Last Saturday, some 140,000 people took part in the demonstrations, according to the French Interior Ministry.Also on rt.com WATCH: Thousands flood Paris streets protesting against Covid-19 health passes across France
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.