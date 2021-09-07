Taliban announces formation of new government, including some ministers WANTED by US

The Taliban has begun to fill government positions following its successful conquest of Afghanistan. Some of the names however, are wanted by US authorities, with multi-million dollar bounties on their heads.

Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, a co-founder and head of the Taliban’s leadership council, was named acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan on Tuesday, with other senior Taliban leaders approving his nomination. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, considered the militant group’s de-facto leader, was named Deputy Prime Minister, according to a Taliban spokesman.

Sirajuddin Haqqani was named Acting Interior Minister, with his appointment standing out for one reason: Haqqani is considered an international terrorist by US authorities, with the FBI offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest.

Haqqani is wanted in connection with a 2008 attack on a hotel in Kabul, which killed six people, including an American citizen. Haqqani also allegedly participated in cross-border attacks on US and coalition forces in Afghanistan, and had allegedly plotted to assassinate then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai in 2008.

Mullah Yaqoob, son of Mujahideen leader and Taliban founder Mullah Mohammed Omar, was named acting Defense Minister. Despite his warrior pedigree, Yaqoob is considered by the west to be a moderate by Taliban standards, and supported a negotiated end to the 20-year Afghan conflict.

