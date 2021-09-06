Israeli warplanes bomb southern Gaza in nighttime airstrikes (VIDEO)

Israel has launched an aerial attack on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza. Footage shared by Palestinian news outlets showed the night sky lit with flame as the Israeli jets pounded targets in the densely-populated strip.

BREAKING: #GazaUnderAttack Israeli Warplanes Are Currently Bombarding Southern Gaza.This Airstrike just occurred in Khan Yunis, South Gaza. No rockets have been launched in retaliation. pic.twitter.com/GEEiM0bARi — Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) September 6, 2021

The bombing took place shortly before midnight on Monday local time. The Palestinian Quds News Network claimed that Israeli jets and drones circled overhead before launching airstrikes on the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Enormous explosions were captured on video, with the Israeli bombs sending columns of smoke and fire into the night sky.

Another angle of the IAF strike near Khan Younis in southern Gaza pic.twitter.com/hFGJtbFY2v — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 6, 2021

Israel’s military has claimed that they struck a “Hamas rocket manufacturing site and military compound” in retaliation to “arson balloons” launched from Gaza, while accusing Hamas of “terrorizing” Israeli civilians amid the Jewish New Year, celebrated from the sundown on Monday through Wednesday.

As Israelis prepared to celebrate the Jewish New Year today, Hamas launched arson balloons and ignited fires in Israel with the intention of terrorizing civilians.In response, we struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and military compound in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 6, 2021

The strikes come several hours after local authorities in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council reported that incendiary balloons launched from the direction of the Gaza Strip sparked several fires in the area. The fires were promptly extinguished and have not resulted into any major damage.

The bombing also took place shortly after six Palestinian militants escaped from a high-security prison in northern Israel by tunnelling through their cells and into the facility’s drainage system. The escape sparked a massive manhunt by the Israeli police and military.

