Taliban gained ‘full control’ of Panjshir province, spokesman claims
6 Sep, 2021 04:52
The Taliban forces have seized complete control of Panjshir Valley, the last stronghold of the resistance forces in Afghanistan, the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed in a statement posted on Twitter.
Taliban fighters have conquered the last remaining pockets of resistance in Panjshir, defeating most of their rivals and forcing others to flee, Mujahid announced on Monday morning. The claim was hard to verify, as the group often overestimated its gains in the past – but there was no immediate denial from the leader of the opposition faction, Ahmad Massoud.Also on rt.com Leader of Afghanistan's ‘resistance’ group says he's ready to talk with Taliban as they claim reaching Panjshir province capital
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
