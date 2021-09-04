Taliban asks its fighters to stop shooting in the air after reports of people killed & injured in celebratory gunfire
AP quoted an official at a Kabul hospital as saying that two people were killed and 12 wounded after militants fired their guns into the air in celebration on Friday night.
TOLO News earlier quoted the same hospital as saying that 17 bodies and 41 wounded people were transported there after the gunfire. Asvaka News reported children were among the victims.
Emergency Hospital Midnight: People taking their loved ones wounded by the Taliban Air shootings to the hospital. #Kabul#Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/lFv7vdqC4I— Aśvaka - آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) September 4, 2021
Several Afghan media outlets shared images of ambulances carrying people to the hospital in the middle of the night.
Several, including children killed & injured in the #Taliban Aerial gunfire last night. pic.twitter.com/AkdtHEuFGV— Aśvaka - آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) September 4, 2021
In a tweet, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid asked militants not to fire guns in the air because it was a waste of ammunition and could hurt civilians.
Ariana News said a senior Taliban member recorded a voice message saying that law will be applied to fighters if they shoot in the air again in Kabul. He was said to have warned that a large number of people had been taken to a hospital after the gunfire.
Jubilant militants fired their weapons after news of a victory in the northeastern Panjshir province, a stronghold of anti-Taliban resistance led by Ahmad Massoud and ousted vice president Amrullah Saleh.
Footage of gunfire in #Kabul by RT's Murad Gazdiev pic.twitter.com/rLpoSqjaMk— RT (@RT_com) September 3, 2021
On Friday, Saleh denied reports that he had fled the country and said the heavy fighting in Panjshir continues. Massoud also said his fighters continue to resist the Taliban.
The Taliban captured the majority of Afghanistan by August 15 as US troops were in the final stage of withdrawing from the country after a nearly two-decade-long occupation. The last US soldiers left Kabul on August 30.Also on rt.com Terrified civilians, shots fired & smashed gear: Leaked VIDEO of US Afghan exit offers unvarnished look at chaotic evacuation
