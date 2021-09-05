 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

PICKAX-wielding man attacks car carrying Japanese director Takeshi Kitano in Tokyo

5 Sep, 2021 09:26
Get short URL
PICKAX-wielding man attacks car carrying Japanese director Takeshi Kitano in Tokyo
Takeshi Kitano at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, 2012. © Max Rossi/Reuters
An assailant armed with a pickax and a knife has attacked a car carrying renowned Japanese filmmaker and actor Takeshi Kitano near a TV station in Tokyo. The suspect has been detained by police. 

The incident occurred shortly after Kitano had finished filming a live infotainment show on TV station TBS in Tokyo late on Saturday night, Japanese media reported, citing police and the station. 

A man, believed to be in his 40s, attacked a car with Kitano inside shortly after it had left a KBS parking lot, cracking the windshield and striking other parts of the vehicle. 

The director and his chauffeur were unharmed, and the assailant was detained. Police are determining his motive. 

Kitano, 74, gained international fame for his gritty yakuza movies, dystopian thriller ‘Battle Royale’, and game show ‘Takeshi's Castle’, which he hosted.   

It was not the first time a popular celebrity has been attacked in Japan. In 2014, a man armed with box cutter blades injured two members of a girl pop group AKB48 at a fan event in Takizawa. Two years later, a stalker fan stabbed singer and actress Mayu Tomita in Tokyo. 

Also on rt.com Schwarzenegger shares another VIDEO of vicious kick attack on him, says he barely noticed it

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies