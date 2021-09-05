WATCH: French riot cops brutally arrest 2 women... but retreat in face of big crowd of anti-Covid pass protesters in Paris mall

French riot police officers have been scolded for brutally arresting two women, after backing away when confronted by a big group of protesters against the so-called coronavirus health passes that stormed a mall in central Paris.

Hundreds of people forced their way into the Forum des Halles shopping center on Saturday, amid a nationwide string of demonstrations against the coronavirus restrictions and mandates. The group was seen chanting ‘Freedom!’ inside the mall, which is partially underground and connected to the metro transit hub of Châtelet–Les Halles.

To restore public order, authorities deployed a riot police unit, BRAV-M, a French acronym for the Motorized Brigades for the Repression of Violent Actions – even though the crowd was not even technically defying the ban on entering shopping centers without a health certificate, since Forum des Halles is one of a handful of Paris venues exempt from the Covid pass mandate.

🔴Tensions a l’intérieur du Forum des Halles à #Châtelet, alors que des manifestants sont entrés à l’intérieur du centre commercial. Intervention en cours de la BRAV-M. #Manifs4septembre#PassSanitaire#Manifestations4Septembre#Parispic.twitter.com/4tM0zSc8fK — Charles Baudry (@CharlesBaudry) September 4, 2021

At one point, the riot cops trying to quell the crowd were “forced to leave the shopping center under pressure” from the demonstrators, according to journalist Clément Lanot.

PARIS - La BRAVM est obligée de quitter le centre commercial sous la pression des antis #PassSanitaire. Ils sont suivis jusqu’aux escalators. Tensions en cours. #Manifs4septembre#manifestation4septembrehttps://t.co/oGBXZpsw01pic.twitter.com/ZHC0Wrn9ea — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) September 4, 2021

Multiple videos showed tensions running high, but no direct clashes between the protesters and police. The crowd eventually dispersed peacefully, with no injuries and no damage reported, according to BFMTV.

Quelques dizaines de militants contre le #Passanitaire se trouvent encore dans la zone des Halles à #Parispic.twitter.com/m6UaPDBZMV — Lucas Léger (@lucas_rtfrance) September 4, 2021

French media said only three people were arrested inside the complex for “violence and insulting the police” – but the purported video of the arrest caused a torrent of outrage and indignation.

In one of the clips widely shared online, at least half a dozen officers in full riot gear with batons and shields, are seen rushing inside the underground station, ganging up on two lonely women, and knocking one of them down to the ground. One of the cops is also seen pushing the operator aside.

While it’s unclear why the women were arrested, the brutality of the response was almost unanimously denounced as excessive. Many called the officers “cowards” who were not that brave in the face of a larger crowd. Others quipped sarcastically that women might feel safer in Kabul.

Hey dad, what do you and the other police do today? Did you catch a robber? Stop a murder?No son. 20 of us in full riot gear chased down a terrified woman and beat her with batons because her papers weren’t in order. I’m so proud of you dad. pic.twitter.com/A9WYhYWO4T — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 5, 2021

In total, an estimated 140,000 people took part in more than 200 rallies all across France on Saturday, for the eighth consecutive weekend in a row. The rallies began in mid-July after President Emmanuel Macron’s government introduced a system that made presenting a vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 test obligatory for those willing to visit a restaurant, theater, cinema and shopping mall or travel on a long-distance train.

The authorities maintain that the measure is needed to encourage people to get the jabs and eventually avoid another lockdown. Just over 60% of French citizens have been fully vaccinated, and those who haven’t got the shot yet, or are not planning to at all, say that the health pass diminishes their rights and turns them into second class citizens.

Also on rt.com WATCH: Thousands flood Paris streets protesting against Covid-19 health passes across France

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!