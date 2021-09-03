7 Afghan evacuees to Germany failed security checks, 4 were previously deported as criminals – interior minister

Four Afghans rescued from Kabul and airlifted to Germany had been previously deported for committing crimes, the country’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer revealed, pledging to prevent an unchecked influx of migrants to Europe.

“Three of them had forged documents, and four had already been deported from Germany to Afghanistan once as criminals. These were serious crimes,” Seehofer told RND news agency, adding that the four previously deported Afghans are now in custody.

We will do everything we can to prevent an uncontrolled influx of migrants into Europe. That is why we are closely monitoring the movement of refugees from Afghanistan and other countries in the regions, such as Syria and Iraq.

Seehofer, who previously argued that the dramatic situation in Afghanistan is not an excuse to relax EU’s migration policies, said Germany will tighten security measures and checks on the border if necessary. “Not everyone who wants to enter our country will be allowed in. As for people who will be allowed in, we must know who they are.”

Like many other Western countries, Germany scrambled to evacuate its nationals and local helpers from Kabul after the Afghan capital was seized by the Taliban on August 15. Overall, the German Air Force brought nearly 5,400 people from Afghanistan, including citizens of at least 45 states, according to the Defense Ministry.

The Taliban rapidly seized control of most of Afghanistan last month amid the withdrawal of US troops, which was completed on August 30. The last German soldiers, who were part of NATO’s nearly two-decade-long occupation of Afghanistan, left the country in late June.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNCHR) spokesperson Andrej Mahecic urged Afghanistan's neighbors this week to “keep their borders open and allow those who may be at risk to seek safety.”

UNCHR Deputy High Commissioner Kelly Clements warned that the region could see up to 500,000 new refugees from Afghanistan by the end of this year.

