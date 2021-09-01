3 lots of Moderna Covid vaccine doses to be recalled by Japanese distributor over stainless steel contamination
On Wednesday, the Japanese health ministry confirmed that the contaminants found in Moderna shots were particles of stainless steel and were unlikely to pose any health risks.
Moderna’s domestic distributor in Japan, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, reiterated the findings in a statement, noting “stainless steel is routinely used in heart valves, joint replacements and metal sutures and staples. As such, it is not expected that injection of the particles identified in these lots in Japan would result in increased medical risk.”
Despite the lack of perceived health risk, Moderna said that Takeda would be recalling three lots of the vaccine that were suspended from use due to contamination. Last week Japan halted the distribution of some 1.63 million doses of the jab, with the media reporting that the contaminant was apparently metallic.Also on rt.com Moderna vaccine contaminant in Okinawa, Japan likely from needle insertion, health minister says, after 2.6mn Covid jabs suspended
On Tuesday, Japan reported fresh cases of contaminated Moderna shots. Kanagawa prefecture said that black particles were observed in vials, triggering the suspension of the whole batch. It was the fourth such incident in less than a week.
An investigation to find the source of the particles has been launched by European safety regulators, Moderna and Spanish bottling company Rovi. Takeda, citing the probe, said that the most probable explanation was related to friction between two pieces of metal in the instrument used to put stoppers in bottles. The instrument is made from grade-316 stainless steel, it was confirmed.
Rovi has taken preventative measures, Takeda said in the statement.The use of the Moderna vaccine has now been suspended elsewhere in Japan despite other lots appearing to be clear of the contaminant. The suspensions have sparked concern that Japan’s already lagging vaccination campaign may suffer further.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.