Canadian PM Trudeau’s campaign rally axed over ‘safety reasons’ after irate protesters descend on event (VIDEOS)

A campaign rally for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was abruptly called off after a rowdy group of demonstrators crashed the event, with the PM’s Liberal Party saying it canceled the appearance for “safety reasons.”

A sizable crowd of protesters attended an outdoor event for the prime minister on Friday, held in a hotel parking lot in Bolton, Ontario, 31 miles (50km) from Toronto. After a two-hour wait, however, Trudeau still hadn’t addressed supporters, and a campaign volunteer informed attendees that the event would no longer take place.

A party spokesperson later said the rally was axed for “safety reasons,” though didn’t elaborate.

Footage of the raucous demonstrators has circulated online, with some heard shouting expletives about the PM, while at least one protester was seen hoisting a flag emblazoned with the words “F**k Trudeau.” Many voiced outrage over Canada’s Covid-19 restrictions and potential vaccine requirements.

Everyone has a right to their opinion. But the abuse, intimidation and naked hate have no place in our democracy. There were mothers with children calling our prime minister “a f***ing asshole”. Come on people, we can do better than that. pic.twitter.com/coNJ2RIYzF — John Ivison (@IvisonJ) August 27, 2021

People are losing their minds in Nobleton. Long time since I’ve seen such fury in a federal election. pic.twitter.com/0ee0bRqrtk — John Ivison (@IvisonJ) August 27, 2021

According to one journalist present for the rally, some showed up to protest for their “vaping rights,” though she did not elaborate.

On to Bolton, more profanity. Some protesters have travelled from the Nobleton event. But a good chunk of protesters here are concerned about vaping rights. Left are protesters, right supporters. pic.twitter.com/psc12KN1md — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) August 27, 2021

Trudeau later relocated the event to nearby Brampton, where he explained that his party “could not guarantee the safety of those in attendance” at the site in Bolton. He called for his detractors to be treated with “compassion,” saying the last year had been difficult for all Canadians, but that a political event is no place for such anger.

“This is not who we are,” he told supporters.

Friday was not the first time Trudeau has been confronted with protesters, many of them angry at his push for vaccine passports, since he hit the campaign trail. The Canadian PM has fired back at demonstrators, shouting “please get vaccinated” on several occasions, prompting some observers to suggest that he himself was to blame for “inflaming tensions” with those opposing mandatory vaccination.

At a campaign stop in Aurora, ON, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was heckled anti-vaccine protesters. Trudeau yelled back at them “please get vaccinated” repeatedly #cdnpolipic.twitter.com/HJuqKjVqUq — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) August 17, 2021

Trudeau, however, signaled that he did not plan to tone down his rhetoric, doubling down on the need for travelers and federal workers to be vaccinated shortly after he was forced to scrap the rally.

“Vaccines are the best way to finish the fight against COVID-19. That’s why we will make vaccines mandatory for anyone boarding a plane or train, or any federally-regulated worker. This is how we will keep everyone, including our kids, safe and healthy,” he tweeted.

Vaccines are the best way to finish the fight against COVID-19. That's why we will make vaccines mandatory for anyone boarding a plane or train, or any federally-regulated worker. This is how we will keep everyone, including our kids, safe and healthy. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 27, 2021

