Italian evacuation plane comes under fire as it takes off from Kabul – reports

26 Aug, 2021 12:28
Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan (FILE PHOTO) © U.S. Air Force/Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/Handout via REUTERS
An Italian Air Force plane, being utilized as part of the evacuation effort, has come under fire as it took off from Kabul airport, according to a Sky TG24 journalist onboard the aircraft. No injuries have been reported.

On Thursday, an Italian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules came under machine-gun fire as it took off from Hamid Karzai airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul. A Sky TG 24 journalist, who was onboard the aircraft, said that barrage did not hit the aircraft, but the pilot was forced to take evasive action.

Sky’s Italian media arm said that military sources had confirmed the shooting. It is believed that there are around 98 Afghan civilians onboard the aircraft.

The shooting comes just hours after a UK minister said that there was a very real chance of a terrorist attack occurring at Kabul airport in the coming hours. The Taliban later claimed they had shared this intelligence with western nations.

Also on rt.com We were the ones to warn NATO about potential terrorist plot targeting Kabul airport, Taliban spokesman tells Russian media

