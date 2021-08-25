Germany will continue to help Afghans wanting to leave after August 31 despite Taliban warnings – Chancellor Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged that Berlin will continue to help aid workers and Afghans who have worked with its troops looking to flee the country past the August 31 deadline, despite warnings from the Taliban.

Addressing parliament on Wednesday, Merkel vowed that the country will do its utmost to support nationals from Afghanistan who have worked with Germany’s soldiers, as well as aid organizations, after the end of this month. “That’s why we are working intensively at all levels to find how we can protect those who helped us,” she said.

The end of the air bridge in a few days must not mean the end of efforts to protect Afghan helpers and help those Afghans who have been left in a bigger emergency with the takeover of the Taliban.

The German chancellor described the militant group’s recent takeover as a “bitter” moment, but said that Afghanistan cannot be forgotten about, asserting that she remains “convinced that no force or ideology can resist the drive for justice and peace.”

Berlin’s pledge of continued support for Afghans follows a G7 meeting that was held on Tuesday regarding policy coordination between nations on the political turbulence in Kabul. Despite mounting pressure, US President Joe Biden is standing by the original August 31 cut-off for evacuations, stating that Washington and its allies are “on pace” to complete repatriation missions by then.



Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid reiterated to foreign nations on the same day that the militant group will not agree to any extension of foreign evacuations past the end of the month. Mujahid also announced that Afghans will be barred from leaving the country via Kabul’s airport.

The German military has so far managed to airlift some 4,600 people since August 16, a day after the Taliban seized the capital city. Among those thousands are German citizens and people from other countries, as well as local Afghan support workers.

