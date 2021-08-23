FIRE reported at Kabul airport amid frantic evacuation, VIDEOS show billowing smoke

A fire has apparently broken out at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, amid ongoing evacuation efforts. Video footage shows a cloud of smoke rising from the airport.

News of the blaze broke on Monday evening local time. Little is known about the fire’s severity or origin, but videos posted to social media show a hazy cloud of smoke rising from the airport, which has been the focal point of US and Western evacuation efforts for the past week.

Reports of huge fire breaking out at Kabul airport amid evacuationFollow us on Telegram https://t.co/4xzXvnOzWvpic.twitter.com/38NLB7pPIB — RT (@RT_com) August 23, 2021

Fire has broken out at Kabul airport pic.twitter.com/nOXNPRUOtr — Muslim Shirzad (@MuslimShirzad) August 23, 2021

The security situation at the airport remains fragile, with US and allied troops working to evacuate thousands of their own civilians and Afghan refugees from Kabul. Hours before the fire broke out, US and German troops got into a gun battle with unknown assailants, in an exchange of fire that left one Afghan soldier dead. At least 20 people have died at the airport over the past week, a NATO official told Reuters on Sunday.

