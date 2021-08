US, German forces engage in gunfight with ‘unknown assailants’ at Kabul airport – Bundeswehr

At least one member of the Afghan security forces guarding Kabul’s airport has been killed after a firefight broke out with unknown assailants near the air hub, the German military has revealed.

One Afghan security force member was killed and three others were wounded, the Bundeswehr said in a tweet on Monday. DETAILS TO FOLLOW