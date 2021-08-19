 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 3 killed, some 50 people injured as grenade thrown into religious procession in Pakistan's Punjab

19 Aug, 2021 10:07
An explosion has rocked a Shiite Muslim procession in Bahawalnagar, Pakistan, on one of Islam’s holiest days, killing three and injuring 50 according to reports with the attacker allegedly detained by police.

On Thursday, a procession in Bahawalnagar, Pakistan, marking the Day of Ashura, a significant date in the Muslim calendar, was the target of a grenade attack. Media reports differ, although it is believed that at least three died in the attack and a further 50 were injured.

Videos shared on social media show a scene of devastation, with police and emergency service personnel rushing to secure the area and provide care.

Khawar Shafqat, a local Shia leader, told the Associated Press that the attack had taken place as the procession was passing through the city’s Muhajir Colony neighbourhood.

Media reports suggest that the perpetrator was detained by police. A video shared online appears to show a topless man, covered in blood and with his hands chained together, in police custody.

