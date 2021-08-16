 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Disastrous floods kill 70 in Turkey’s Black Sea provinces, 47 people still missing

16 Aug, 2021 11:53
A view shows a partially collapsed building, as the area was hit by flash floods that swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region, in the town of Bozkurt, in Kastamonu province, Turkey, August 14, 2021. © REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

The Turkish authorities have reported that the death toll from the flash floods that have ravaged the country since last week has reached 70, and that 47 people are so far unaccounted for.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Monday that more than 2,000 residents had been evacuated from areas affected by the floods. Helicopters and rescue boats are being used to help those trapped by the devastating torrents.

The death toll stands at 70 as of Monday, and the northern Kastamonu province has been the hardest hit, with 60 reported fatalities. Sinop, on the southern coast of the Black Sea, was the second-worst-afflicted region, with nine reported casualties, and one person was killed in the small northern province of Bartin.

Forty-seven people have been reported missing in Kastamonu and Sinop, according to AFAD.

Shocking footage has emerged online of the apocalyptic floods sweeping through the Black Sea regions, slinging aside dozens of cars and causing whole apartment blocks to cascade into rubble.

And the deadly floods aren’t the only natural disaster Turkey has faced this month, with concurrent wildfires ferociously tearing through the country.

