 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Taliban ‘enter presidential palace’ in Kabul after Afghan president leaves country, say NO transitional government on the table

15 Aug, 2021 15:53
Get short URL
Taliban ‘enter presidential palace’ in Kabul after Afghan president leaves country, say NO transitional government on the table
Taliban fighters keep watch in Ghazni province, Afghanistan August 14, 2021. © REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban commanders claim they took control of the presidential palace in Kabul shortly after President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan. The group says it expects a total handover of power.

Taliban militants entered the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, after a whirlwind advance that saw them take most of the country’s provinces and cities – some without firing a shot – on the heels of the US military withdrawal. Amid negotiations to surrender, US-backed President Ashraf Ghani departed shortly afterwards, reportedly bound for Tajikistan.

By Sunday evening, Taliban commanders told Reuters they had entered Ghani’s presidential palace and taken control of the building. Their claim has not been confirmed by Ghani’s government.

Though Taliban leaders and representatives of Ghani’s government had been participating in peace talks in Qatar for several months, a power-sharing deal had evidently not been reached before Ghani took off. Two officials from the Islamist group told Reuters there would be no transitional government, and it expects a complete handover of power.

Also on rt.com President Ghani leaves Afghanistan, top official confirms, as US-backed govt relinquishes power to Taliban

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies