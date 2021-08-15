VIDEOS show Taliban fighters lounging in luxurious ex-home of US-backed warlord as pundits blame grift for collapse of Afghan army

The Taliban has shown off a lavish home that belonged to Afghan army marshal and close US ally Abdul Rashid Dostum, prompting pundits to opine that the decadent abode illustrated why the country’s military had wilted so quickly.

In videos resembling an episode of MTV’s iconic house tour program ‘Cribs’, Taliban fighters can be seen lounging in the ostentatious interior of former vice president Dostum’s residence in Mazar-i-Sharif. The northern city was captured by the militants on Saturday, after government forces there allegedly surrendered shortly after fighting broke out.

Dostum, a seasoned warlord who aligned himself with the US-backed Northern Alliance during the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan, had vowed to defend Mazar-i-Sharif from the Taliban onslaught. But he reportedly fled the city after government forces handed over their weapons and equipment to the Taliban as part of a “cowardly plot,” Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Balkh province, told the media. Noor, who was commanding local militiamen when the city’s defenses collapsed, said both he and Dostum had escaped and were safe.

You can't even count the medals General Dostum has, but he wasn't able to stand 2x days against IEA forces. pic.twitter.com/ZpIBwGF1MK — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) August 14, 2021

However, what Dostum left behind has both amused and angered social media observers. Footage shows cross-legged militants relaxing in overstuffed armchairs as others admire the mansion’s glitzy decor. One clip shows them examining what appears to be a gold tea set.

Footage of the #Taliban entering Gen. Dostum’s house. Dostum is a marshal in the Afghan army & a seasoned politician. He was a major commander in the communist gov. during the Soviet-Afghan War & a key U.S. ally amid the 2001 campaign that toppled the Taliban. #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/Zi41iR8KIc — Reza H. Akbari (@rezahakbari) August 14, 2021

The videos represent a “searing propaganda victory” for the Taliban, one pundit argued, noting that Dostum was a “near-mythic” figure who had once controlled vast swathes of Afghanistan.

Others expressed dismay that the Taliban fighters had enjoyed a “tea party” in a “castle” allegedly built using US tax dollars.

Taliban enjoying tea party inside General Dostum's castle build on US tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/8E0WYyqDI1 — Bhat Zubair 🇵🇸 (@Xubi_119) August 15, 2021

“Whilst General Dostum lived in opulence, many of his soldiers went unpaid. One of the reasons for the army’s collapse,” British politician and former soldier Henry Bolton complained.

Political pundit and MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said the footage served as a reminder that the “corrupt warlords we allied with in Afghanistan all these years have been pretty awful.”

This video, reportedly, is from inside of General Dostum's home, now captured by the Taliban. A reminder that oppressive & murderous as the Taliban undeniably are, many of the repressive & corrupt warlords we allied with in Afghanistan all these years have been pretty awful, too. https://t.co/HIaoXo6oSS — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 15, 2021

During his years of cooperation with the United States, Dostum has faced repeated accusations of corruption and human rights abuses. He spent part of 2018 in exile, following accusations that he had ordered a political opponent to be sexually assaulted.

The Taliban didn’t linger long in Dostum’s sumptuous lodgings, however, beginning an assault on Kabul on Sunday.

