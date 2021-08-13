 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Lion of Herat’ tamed? Taliban captures veteran warlord Ismail Khan, claims he joined group’s ranks

13 Aug, 2021 14:46
Get short URL
‘Lion of Herat’ tamed? Taliban captures veteran warlord Ismail Khan, claims he joined group’s ranks
Ismail Khan, a veteran commander leading militia resistance in Herat, Afghanistan, speaks to a Taliban media arm. © Reuters / Taliban handout
Prominent Afghan warlord and politician Ismail Khan has been captured by the Taliban as his home city of Herat fell to the militants. Khan and his supporters have now joined the Taliban, according to the group.

The veteran militant commander was allegedly captured by the Taliban when Herat, the country’s third-largest city, fell into the group’s hands. Imagery released by the Taliban on Friday, purportedly showed Khan under house arrest at his mansion.

The veteran warlord, nicknamed ‘The Lion of Herat’, came out of retirement last month when the Taliban’s forces approached his home city. Khan, who fought Soviet troops back in the 1980s, as well as the Taliban the following decade, held senior government positions in post-US invasion Afghanistan.

Khan’s comeback, however, apparently hasn’t helped bolster defenses in Herat, as the major western Afghan city fell into Taliban hands on Thursday. Shortly after announcing Khan’s capture, the Taliban claimed the warlord willingly joined the group together with all the forces loyal to him.

Also on rt.com Taliban reportedly just 50km from Kabul as militant group takes Logar province

Over the past few days, the Taliban has ramped up its offensive against Afghan government troops, shifting its focus from rural to densely-populated urban areas. So far, the group has seized 14 out of 34 provincial capitals across the country, including such major cities as Kunduz, Herat and the country’s second largest city, Kandahar, which fell on Thursday.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies