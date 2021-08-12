 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Oil leaks into sea as freighter splits in two after running aground in northern Japan (PHOTOS)

12 Aug, 2021 07:19
Panamanian-registered ship Crimson Polaris after it ran aground in Hachinohe harbour in northern Japan. © Reuters / 2nd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters
Japanese authorities have been working to contain oil leaking into the sea after a cargo vessel that ran aground at a port in the north of the country broke apart early Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Panamanian-flagged freighter Crimson Polaris ran aground at the Port of Hachinohe in the Aomori Prefecture, located on the northern tip of Japan’s main island, Honshu.

© Reuters / 2nd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters

The crew managed to free the 39,910-ton ship, which was transporting wood chips from Thailand, but couldn’t get far from the port due to the damage and weather conditions. The captain eventually made the decision to drop anchor around 4km (2.4 miles) off the coast.

The vessel remained there for hours, while a crack which appeared in the hull as a result of the incident kept growing. Early Thursday, the freighter split in two, prompting large amounts of oil to leak into the Sea of Japan.

© Reuters / 2nd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters

The oil slick was around 5.1 km long and 1 km wide, but there were no signs it reached the shore, the Coast Guard said. Patrol boats have been working to contain the disaster, it added.

All 21 crew members, who were reportedly Chinese and Philippines citizens, have been safely evacuated from the distressed ship and taken to shore.

