 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Dubai plastic factory evacuated after fire breaks out, covering area in thick black smoke

11 Aug, 2021 11:39
Get short URL
Dubai plastic factory evacuated after fire breaks out, covering area in thick black smoke
© Twitter / @DXBMediaOffice
A plastic factory blaze has been brought under control after authorities evacuated the building near the Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority, with no injuries reported, the Government of Dubai Media Office confirmed on Wednesday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies