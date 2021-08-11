Dubai plastic factory evacuated after fire breaks out, covering area in thick black smoke
11 Aug, 2021 11:39
A plastic factory blaze has been brought under control after authorities evacuated the building near the Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority, with no injuries reported, the Government of Dubai Media Office confirmed on Wednesday.
The Dubai Civil Defence team has successfully extinguished the fire at the plastic factory in Jebel Ali; the heavy smoke seen at the site is due to the nature of the plastic material. pic.twitter.com/gDTRpLY8SR— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 11, 2021
