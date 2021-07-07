Huge explosion rocks Dubai as container catches fire aboard ship anchored at local port – govt (VIDEOS)

A huge fireball has been seen rising over a port in Dubai as the UAE’s largest city was rocked by a major blast. The blaze broke out within a container stored on a ship anchored in the Jebel Ali port, the city government has said.

Local residents reported hearing a loud bang across the city late on Wednesday, with some eyewitnesses posting footage and photos of the blaze in the distance. It's not clear what caused the incident.

The fire was so big it was seen from across the harbor, according to videos shared on social media.

This Video circulating about #DubaiExplosion . It’s been reported for now that it’s a petroleum/oil tank warehouse in Jebel Ali #JebelAli#Dubai ! Prayers everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/zmTo33DSZE — Emile Z. (@emylez) July 7, 2021

This was the explosion heard across Dubai tonight. Details to follow. Praying all are safe. Via @xmufaxsam_ pic.twitter.com/pGUPYx0rUj — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) July 7, 2021

Other footage showed Dubai emergency services attempting to put out the flames with piles of debris scattered around the port near the affected ship, and pools of fire still burning near what appeared to be container wreckage.

Jebel Ali now, Dubai 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IhPMaw9kOK — Saeed Mahmoud 🇦🇪🇨🇴👑 (@saeedma91) July 7, 2021

No injuries have been reported so far, the government of Dubai said in a later update. A Dubai Civil Defense team was deployed to tackle the blaze, it added, and the fire was brought under control.

Its media office also shared footage of firefighters at the scene.

A fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control; no casualities have been reported. pic.twitter.com/oMTaJhgEYd — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 7, 2021

الحريق تحت السيطرة ولا توجد أي وفيات أو إصابات جراء الحادث في ميناء جبل علي pic.twitter.com/cQAVRDSa5c — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 7, 2021

Also on rt.com Vaccine tourism: Abu Dhabi allows tourists to book Covid-19 shots for free

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!