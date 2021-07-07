 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Huge explosion rocks Dubai as container catches fire aboard ship anchored at local port – govt (VIDEOS)

7 Jul, 2021 20:29
Courtesy @saeedma91 / Twitter
A huge fireball has been seen rising over a port in Dubai as the UAE’s largest city was rocked by a major blast. The blaze broke out within a container stored on a ship anchored in the Jebel Ali port, the city government has said.

Local residents reported hearing a loud bang across the city late on Wednesday, with some eyewitnesses posting footage and photos of the blaze in the distance. It's not clear what caused the incident.

The fire was so big it was seen from across the harbor, according to videos shared on social media.

Other footage showed Dubai emergency services attempting to put out the flames with piles of debris scattered around the port near the affected ship, and pools of fire still burning near what appeared to be container wreckage.

No injuries have been reported so far, the government of Dubai said in a later update. A Dubai Civil Defense team was deployed to tackle the blaze, it added, and the fire was brought under control.

Its media office also shared footage of firefighters at the scene. 

 

