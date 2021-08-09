More than 80,000 people evacuated from China’s Sichuan province as extreme rains trigger floods
On Monday, the authorities in Sichuan, China, told state-run news agency Xinhua that water levels across the province were dangerously high, prompting the evacuation of 80,794 people.
The authorities said that more than 440,000 people had been impacted by the rains , with extreme rainfall being seen across the state. The highest recorded rainfall was in Qingshen in Quxian County, where 575mm (23in) of rainfall was recorded in just two days.
Alert warnings have been raised at 14 monitoring stations along the Fujiang, Jialing, and Qujiang rivers, officials told Xinhua. At one station, the water level exceeded the alert threshold by 1.47m (58in).Also on rt.com Beijing raises death toll from Henan floods to 302, 50 missing as more extreme weather strikes China (VIDEO)
On Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV said extreme weather in the southwestern province of Sichuan had already caused 250 million yuan ($38.57 million) in economic losses. It reported that 45 houses had been destroyed while 118 were severely damaged.
Photos and videos shared online show the extent of the damage, as floodwater ravaged towns and cities across the province.
四川暴雨致12.16万人受灾 pic.twitter.com/osBnpuIPw8— 约翰 (@JohnDoe1284495) August 8, 2021
四川又开始了，老天爷要干嘛？ pic.twitter.com/yMuJkXsx1B— 建国有话说 (@jianguo_speak) August 8, 2021
8月8日早朝、中国四川省南充市で豪雨が発生し街が浸水し車両や物資が流された。 1,000人以上の人々が低地からより高い場所に移動した。正午もこの地域では大雨が続きました。中国共産党は『党の利益になるモノ』を最優先に対処するので、内陸部の住民は1000年後回しです😰pic.twitter.com/dFem5qrdPj— 布路川梶太 (@P6AX3Er3HqoQynY) August 8, 2021
China’s climate experts have warned that the country will have to improve its resilience to extreme weather – notably rainfall – in the coming years, as such events could become increasingly common. “Extreme events such as high temperatures and heavy rainfall have increased and the level of climate risk in China is on the rise,” said Chao Qingchen, vice-director of China’s National Climate Center.
In July, record rainfall was registered at 19 weather monitoring stations in the central province of Henan. More than 300 people died in the ensuant floods, and many more remain missing. The city of Zhengzhou, on the banks of the Yellow River, which is home to some 12 million people, registered the majority of the fatalities, at 292.
