Volunteer firefighter becomes first fatality of devastating Greek fires amid extreme heatwave
On Friday, a 38-year-old volunteer firefighter died from his injuries after being hit by a falling utility pole. He had been transferred to the KAT hospital in Athens where doctors did everything they could to save him.
“At 14:00 today, a 38-year-old resident of Ippokratio Politia suffered a blow to the head with undetectable vital signs, from a fall of a PPC pole, according to witnesses present. An attempt was made to revive him for 70 minutes without result,” a statement from the hospital read.
Contrary to previous reports, the victim was not a motorcyclist but a volunteer fireman who was at the scene to battle one of the country’s many forest fires.
