Chief of Afghan government’s media department assassinated – police

6 Aug, 2021 10:05
Police have confirmed that the head of the Afghan government’s media information center, Dawa Khan Menapal, had been assassinated in Kabul, the country’s capital. The attack has been claimed by the Taliban.

“Unfortunately, the savage terrorists have committed a cowardly act once again and martyred a patriotic Afghan,” interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said, referring the Menapal’s killing. Stanikzai shared a photo of his deceased colleague. 

Minapal had previously been the director of the Public Library of Afghanistan as well as working as the director of information culture in province Kandahar for several years.

According to Afghanistan’s TOLOnews, the Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The assassination came just days after the Taliban warned they would target senior officials in the Kabul-based administration in response to an escalation of airstrikes in the war-torn country.

The group have stepped up operations following the drawdown of allied forces, reclaiming territory from the government in Kabul. The US is expected to complete its pullout by August 31, marking the end of a two-decade long campaign.

On Tuesday, the Taliban said it was behind a deadly attack on the residence of Afghanistan’s acting defense minister in which at least eight people were killed and many others wounded. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid warned it was just the beginning of retaliatory operations.

