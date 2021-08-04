 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Aug, 2021 07:13
Dozens injured as 2 trains collide in village of Milavče in western Czech Republic
© @JirkaKokodak - Photo from Police of the Czech Republic
Two trains have collided near in Milavče village near the town of Domazlice, on the western border of Czechia. Local media reports that as many as 50 people are injured and rescue services are attending the scene.

Shortly after 8am (6am GMT) two trains collided in the village of Milavče, near Domazlice in Czechia’s west, the country’s police force said on Twitter. 

“Unfortunately, at this moment we have confirmed that two people lost their lives at the scene of the railway accident,” the police said in a tweet.

The Czech fire brigade told local media that as many as 50 people are injured. “We have the site of the intervention divided into two sections. We have transported some people from the train. There are several dozen injured on the spot,” said a spokesman for the regional fire brigade.

According to Czech media group, Novinky, initial information from the scene suggests that seven people are in a critical condition and 31 have injuries which are not considered life-threatening.

In a tweet, transport minister Karel Havlíček described the situation as “serious” and said he was cancelling his schedule and making his way to the scene of the crash. He confirmed that one of the trains involved was carrying passengers.

Havlíček suggested that the driver of Ex 351 train had passed a red light. The Ex 351 was traveling from Munich to Prague while the regional train was traveling from Pilsen to Domazlice, according to information shared online.

