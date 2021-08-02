Greek PM calls on citizens to reduce power usage as country bakes in ‘worst heatwave since 1987’

Authorities in Greece have called for citizens to reduce their power consumption, with temperatures moving toward 44C this week and energy suppliers cautioning against putting additional pressure on the national grid.

Speaking on Monday during a meeting at a power management center, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on his fellow citizens to help the country out in its hour of need.

“Everything humanly possible has been done to secure the country’s power supply. But we are also asking consumers to help us,” he stated, as reported by Reuters. The PM cited that the country was facing its “worst heatwave since 1987.”

Authorities have asked citizens to minimize power usage at peak times, notably in the afternoon and evening, in order to prevent the electricity grid from being over-burdened. The country’s power grid is already stretched by the addition of three million tourists during the holiday season.

Temperatures have been forecast to reach 44C, and the state has opened air-conditioned facilities for the homeless.

In the last 24 hours, Greek firefighters have been called to more than 100 forest blazes as the summer of extreme weather continues. One of the fires occurred on the island of Rhodes, which sits just miles from Turkey, where forest fires have killed at least eight.

On Friday, Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis urged people to “avoid unnecessary travel in the heat but also unnecessary work,” noting the soaring temperatures.

The 1987 heatwave claimed more than 1,000 lives.

