China’s Global Times newspaper says US holds ‘major responsibility’ for Covid pandemic as ‘largest spreader’

Chinese state-backed newspaper the Global Times accused the United States of holding “major responsibility” for the Covid-19 pandemic after a congressional report blamed China for the virus’ spread.

In an editorial on Monday, the newspaper argued “that the US holds major responsibility for the global spread of the pandemic,” calling “every aspect of what the US has done” to prevent the spread of the virus “disappointing.”

The Global Times specifically listed “four sins” that it charged the US with committing. These include being “the largest spreader of the pandemic” by having the most Covid-19 cases and deaths in the world, contributing “little to the global fight against the virus,” doing “little” in organization to deal with the virus domestically, and making China a “scapegoat.”

“The US is the chief culprit of the current confusion toward how to deal with COVID-19,” the newspaper declared, citing its flip-flopping on policies, divided attitude towards vaccines, and “practice of putting capital first in the fight against the epidemic.”

The Global Times particularly criticized the US for blaming Covid-19 on China, arguing that the politicization of the virus’ origins has “undermined world solidarity against the epidemic” and “constantly interfered with the fight against the epidemic,” making international action against Covid-19 “so intertwined with geopolitics that countries simply cannot coordinate their actions and strategies in a unified way.”

“If there was a global government, Biden’s team would be held to account,” the newspaper proclaimed.

On the same day that the Global Times’ editorial was published, it was reported that an upcoming report from Republicans on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee allegedly contained “ample evidence” that Covid-19 had escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China in September 2019 – allegations China has repeatedly denied.

China, meanwhile, has called for an investigation into the Fort Detrick military installation in Maryland following a petition by 4.7 million Chinese people which questioned whether the location was the real origin of Covid-19.

