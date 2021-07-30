 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Four injured in shooting and stabbing in Berlin car park, German police mount major operation – reports

30 Jul, 2021 17:45
At least four people have been injured in a knife and gun attack in the Wedding neighborhood of Berlin, police told reporters. German media said officers and fire services mounted large scale operations in response.

The shooting reportedly occurred on Thursday in a hardware store car park near Kurt-Schumacher-Platz.

Fire department officials quoted by local outlet Berliner Zeitung said that three men and one woman were injured in the incident, with all four receiving medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital. 

Police told RIA Novosti that three of the victims were seriously injured, having sustained knife and gunshot wounds.

The perpetrator has apparently fled the scene. Local law enforcement has called for any eyewitnesses to come forward.

