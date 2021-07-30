Four injured in shooting and stabbing in Berlin car park, German police mount major operation – reports

At least four people have been injured in a knife and gun attack in the Wedding neighborhood of Berlin, police told reporters. German media said officers and fire services mounted large scale operations in response.

The shooting reportedly occurred on Thursday in a hardware store car park near Kurt-Schumacher-Platz.

Fire department officials quoted by local outlet Berliner Zeitung said that three men and one woman were injured in the incident, with all four receiving medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Schüsse auf einem Parkplatz in Wedding! - Vier Personen verletzt - Täter flüchtig #Weddingpic.twitter.com/jaWVKxvRP1 — Blaulichtreport Berlin-City (@Blaulichtrepor5) July 30, 2021

Die Situation vor Ort, die Pressestelle der @polizeiberlin kommt auch noch hinzu. Fotos: @BZ_NachtFlohpic.twitter.com/QkguiiZlPr — Axel Lier ✏️ (@Reporter_Flash) July 30, 2021

Police told RIA Novosti that three of the victims were seriously injured, having sustained knife and gunshot wounds.

The perpetrator has apparently fled the scene. Local law enforcement has called for any eyewitnesses to come forward.

Also on rt.com Germany drops South Africa from ‘Covid variant area’ list as Delta becomes prevalent in both countries

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!