Luxury Paris jewelry store hit in broad daylight armed raid, over $2 million worth of loot reportedly stolen

A lone armed robber has raided a branch of high-end jewelry store Chaumet near the Champs-Elysee avenue in central Paris, according to local prosecutors. The suspect escaped the scene with a lucrative haul and remains at large.

The brazen robber hit the luxury store late Tuesday afternoon. Footage from the scene shows the store cordoned-off with multiple police officers inside and outside the premises.

Un braquage très important à proximité des #ChampsElysees vient de se produire dans la bijouterie Chaumet. Le montant du butin du braquage serait de 2 millions d’euros ! Le braqueur était en trottinette. pic.twitter.com/KZhmtYyy0p — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) July 27, 2021

According to local media reports, the suspect arrived at the store on a stand-up scooter. The robber then threatened the tellers with a firearm before bagging a haul of jewelry and precious stones from the stunned staff.

While no estimates have been provided officially, initial media reports suggested the man lifted some €2 million ($2.37 million) worth of goods. No one was injured during the robbery, and the suspect fled the scene on his two-wheeled getaway vehicle. No description of the suspect has been released by French authorities, and the man remains at large.

Also on rt.com San Francisco thieves flee with designer handbags during brazen robbery at luxury store Neiman Marcus (VIDEO)

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the incident.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!