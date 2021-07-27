 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Luxury Paris jewelry store hit in broad daylight armed raid, over $2 million worth of loot reportedly stolen

27 Jul, 2021 19:41
Police vehicle stands outside Chaumet jewelry store that was targeted by a robbery in Paris, France on July 27, 2021. © Reuters / Benoit Tessier
A lone armed robber has raided a branch of high-end jewelry store Chaumet near the Champs-Elysee avenue in central Paris, according to local prosecutors. The suspect escaped the scene with a lucrative haul and remains at large.

The brazen robber hit the luxury store late Tuesday afternoon. Footage from the scene shows the store cordoned-off with multiple police officers inside and outside the premises.

According to local media reports, the suspect arrived at the store on a stand-up scooter. The robber then threatened the tellers with a firearm before bagging a haul of jewelry and precious stones from the stunned staff.

While no estimates have been provided officially, initial media reports suggested the man lifted some €2 million ($2.37 million) worth of goods. No one was injured during the robbery, and the suspect fled the scene on his two-wheeled getaway vehicle. No description of the suspect has been released by French authorities, and the man remains at large.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the incident.

