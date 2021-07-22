Russian-made air defense systems shot down ALL Israeli missiles targeting Syria’s Homs – military

All four missiles fired by Israeli warplanes at Syria’s Homs province early on Thursday were shot down by the Syrian Army using Russian-made ‘Buk’ air defense systems, the Russian military has revealed.

Two Israeli F-16 jets fired the guided missiles from Lebanese airspace, around 01:11 local time on Thursday.

“All four missiles were destroyed by on-duty Syrian air defense units, using Russian-made Buk-M2E systems,” the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria said in a statement.

🇸🇾🇮🇱 The Israeli Air Force is striking targets in Syria again. SAR Air Defense worked in the Syrian province of Homs@serious_war_engpic.twitter.com/SJe79T0s4W — Serious War (@serious_war_eng) July 22, 2021

Videos and photos of the intercepts have been making rounds on social media.

Syrian air defence intercept #Israeli missile in the sky of #Homs. pic.twitter.com/cpF1P5YkhK — Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) July 21, 2021

It was the second Israeli strike against Syria this week, coinciding with the Muslim high holiday of Eid al-Adha that began Monday.

Israel Bombs Homs-#Syria , the 2nd Aggression in 48hrs during islam’s most holiest holidays. No rage, no condemnations, no backfire no media coverage but hey, Israelis in legal settlements not licking ice cream is “ Terrorism” Full impunity to destroy and kill. Unbelievable! — Abier Khatib (@abierkhatib) July 22, 2021

On Tuesday, four Israeli jets fired eight missiles into Aleppo province, striking a scientific research facility in the town of Safira. Seven out of the eight were shot down, however, by Syrian air defense units using Buk-M2 and Pantsir-S weapons systems, the head of the Reconciliation Center, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, said.

For Tuesday’s strike, the Israeli jets had penetrated Syrian airspace through the area of At-Tanf on the Jordanian border, controlled by the US military, the Reconciliation Center said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched airstrikes into Syrian territory for years, with Tel Aviv saying they were a self-defense measure aimed at “Iranian” targets in the country.

Damascus has protested the attacks, calling them acts of aggression. Earlier this month, Russia, Turkey and Iran jointly condemned the “continuous” Israeli attacks as violations of “international law, international humanitarian law, the sovereignty of Syria, and neighboring countries.”

