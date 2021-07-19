Syrian air defenses thwart ‘Israeli aggression’ in Aleppo countryside – state media

Syria’s air defenses intercepted an Israeli strike in the Aleppo countryside, according to Syrian state media, while blasts were also reported near the al-Nairab airport.

The attack occurred in the al-Safirah area in southern Aleppo late on Monday night, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported, also sharing alleged footage of the moment the munitions were intercepted.

#فيديو || #سانا .. من تصدي دفاعاتنا الجوية لعدوان إسرائيلي على منطقة السفيرة بريف حلب الجنوبي pic.twitter.com/oLDcZuYRIm — سانا عاجل (@SanaAjel) July 19, 2021

Other videos purporting to show the strikes have also circulated, with explosions reported in the vicinity of al-Nairab airport in a suburb of Aleppo. Syrian officials have not confirmed whether any targets were struck successfully.

Tel Aviv has bombed the al-Safirah region before, claiming to target facilities operated by Iran’s Quds Force. The last reported Israeli strike in the area came last September, according to the Times of Israel.

Significant amount of secondaries igniting from the reported target location. pic.twitter.com/owZHZp7Mr8 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) July 19, 2021

While Israeli officials rarely confirm such operations, IDF warplanes routinely rain down missiles on Syrian territory under the pretext of targeting Iranian positions. Alongside Moscow, Tehran has backed Damascus in its fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS terrorists) and other jihadist groups.

#BREAKING#NOW Preliminary information confirms the targeting of Al-Safira area, south of #Aleppo, which is considered one of the most important areas of the Iranian Quds Force concentration, and where the military armament factories are located.#Syria#Israel#IDF#Iran#IRGChttps://t.co/LFGbq1yktNpic.twitter.com/3OMemPCJb1 — Eva J. Koulouriotis - إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) July 19, 2021

The strikes on Aleppo come less than 24 hours after Iraqi militias claimed a US drone targeted a truck carrying supplies in eastern Syria, as reported by the Associated Press and Syrian state media. Unconfirmed photos and videos also emerged purporting to show the aftermath of the strike. Though the Joe Biden administration has carried out several airstrikes in Iraq and Syria since coming to power in January, the Pentagon did not confirm the Sunday operation.

