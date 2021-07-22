 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Web down: Thousands of sites worldwide go dark after cloud services provider Akamai reports DNS ‘issue’

22 Jul, 2021 16:43
Get short URL
Web down: Thousands of sites worldwide go dark after cloud services provider Akamai reports DNS ‘issue’
© Getty Images / Tero Vesalainen
Video games, travel, web streaming services, banking, and shipping were among the industries affected by a problem with cloud provider Akamai Technologies, which appeared to have taken thousands of websites offline worldwide.

Google, AT&T, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and GoDaddy domain services were among the companies that started reporting outages on Thursday morning.

Gaming platforms Steam and PlayStation Network, travel services Expedia and Airbnb, shipping giants UPS and FedEx, and banking and financial institutions such as Chase, Discover, Capital One, Fidelity, and American Express were among others to report disruptions to their web services.

The problem appears to be due to an “emergency issue” with the Edge DNS service at the provider Akamai, which said it was “aware” of the problem and “actively investigating” it. The Domain Name System (DNS) acts as the internet directory, translating website names (URL) into IP addresses.

Shortly before 1pm Eastern Time, Akamai issued an update saying it had “implemented a fix” that had resulted in the service ”resuming normal operations.”  There was no explanation of the nature of the problem, but the company said it was “not a result of a cyberattack.”

Also on rt.com Cyberpunk 20**? Researchers warn of ‘bleak’ future with companies owning private thoughts & world divided between cyborg and human

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies