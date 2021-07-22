 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 18 inmates die, many police injured as more riots break out at prisons in Ecuador

22 Jul, 2021 16:07
Get short URL
At least 18 inmates die, many police injured as more riots break out at prisons in Ecuador
Soldiers stand outside a prison following a coordinated outbreak of violence, in Guayaquil, Ecuador (FILE PHOTO) © REUTERS/Santiago Arcos
Ecuador’s prison authority has said that at least 18 inmates have been killed and several police officers injured after riots broke out at two of the country’s jails, showing a disturbing continuation of prison violence.

In a statement late on Wednesday, the SNAI prison authority announced that two of the country’s largest prisons had experienced more deadly violence, with at least 18 inmates killed in clashes, while several police officers sustained injuries. 

Also on rt.com 9-hr hostage crisis defused after Swedish prisoners release guards in exchange for PIZZA

The two jails, facilities that are no strangers to deadly riots, are situated in southern Guayas province and Cotopaxi province; the former is home to the country’s largest city, Guayaquil.

On Thursday, the country’s police service announced on Twitter that 61 inmates had been recaptured after having escaped from the Cotopaxi prison, and that operations were under way to prevent others from illegally absconding. Just two hours earlier, the police said that 45 fugitives had been recaptured.

The SNAI authority said that 10 inmates had died and 35 were injured at the Cotopaxi facility alone. 

The incidents mark the latest wave of deadly prison violence in Ecuador this year, after at least 79 inmates died at three jails in February, as rival gangs clashed inside. The facilities in Guayas and Cotopaxi were among the prisons affected.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies